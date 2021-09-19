After Everton’s defeat to Aston Villa, Abdoulaye Doucoure tells what Rafa Benitez told his team.

Rafa Benitez advised his Everton players what to do following their defeat to Aston Villa, according to Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The Blues came to Villa Park hoping to keep their unbeaten start to the season going, but three goals in nine second-half minutes consigned them to their first loss of the season.

Full-back for Villa Matty Cash gave the hosts the lead six minutes after the hour mark, firing past Everton’s stand-in goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Lucas Digne headed a Leon Bailey corner into his own net at the near post, before the winger struck again 15 minutes from time to give Villa all three points.

After the game, Doucoure claimed that Benitez informed him and his Everton colleagues that they only needed to keep working after the loss.

He admitted, “I don’t think we controlled the game well after the second goal.” “The manager told us after the game that we needed to keep working.

“Today was disappointing because we conceded the goals, but we must bounce back and work even harder in the next game to get a good result.”

The Blues will next travel to the city to face Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup third round.

The Blues return to Premier League action next weekend when they host Norwich City at Goodison Park, and Doucoure believes his team has the grit and quality to get back on track.

“The result is a huge disappointment for us because we were in a terrific place,” he said. The team was performing admirably.

“It was difficult for us because we were without some crucial players. It’s a minor setback, and we’re hoping to bounce back and win at home next week. For 60 minutes, I believe we performed admirably.

“We had a terrific chance just before they scored, and I believe the game could have gone either way, but we all know how tough the Premier League is.

“They scored one goal and maintained their lead, making it difficult for us to recover. We must work hard in order to turn this defeat into a.” “The summary comes to an end.”