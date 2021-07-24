After Everton’s comeback, Rafa Benitez tells Jean-Philippe Gbamin, “You have to watch.”

Jean-Philippe Gbamin will be a key player for Everton this season, according to manager Rafa Benitez.

After missing the most of the previous two seasons due to injuries, the midfielder has been a significant member of training sessions thus far this summer.

The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game during his team’s recent training match against Blackburn at Finch Farm.

And Gbamin’s new coach feels that he can now put his ailments behind him and contribute to the team in the 2021/22 season.

“You have to monitor the player,” the Everton manager said on the club’s official YouTube account.

“He’s had a string of bad luck with injuries, but now he’s showing his true ability. It’s too early; you need to see players in real games; we need to see how he reacts against tough opponents.

“However, in terms of his mentality and physicality, he’s doing really well, and I’m quite delighted.

“He’s one of the players that, while I wouldn’t call him a ‘revelation,’ if he keeps progressing the way he is, he can be a key player for us.”

In preparation for their encounter against Millonarios on Sunday evening, the squad has been put through its paces so far in scorching conditions in Florida.

And while Benitez believes his team is suffering as a result of the intense training sessions, he is encouraged by the effort they are putting in.

“I knew the group was a good group,” the boss continued. Coming here in these difficult conditions, where it was sometimes really hot on the first day, you could see they were a little exhausted, especially in the last half of the training session.

“As you can see, they’re in pain, but they’re still working hard, which I applaud.

“I enjoy coaching and working with individuals, groups of players, and entire teams.

“With a new team and new players, it’s even more vital; they need to grasp how you want to do things.”