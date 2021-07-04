After Everton’s appointment, Sir Kenny Dalglish claims Liverpool’s Rafa Benitez.

Despite the fact that Rafa Benitez is now the manager of Everton, Sir Kenny Dalglish believes Liverpool fans will always welcome him.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Blues announced that the Spaniard had agreed to a three-year contract to become the club’s new manager.

Carlo Ancelotti, who departed Goodison Park at the start of last month to return to Real Madrid, has been replaced by Benitez.

The 61-year-old brings a plethora of experience to Goodison Park, having previously managed in Spain, Italy, England, and China.

Due to his background with Liverpool, his appointment is possibly the most contentious in Merseyside football history.

Between 2004 and 2010, Benitez led Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup glory, as well as a second-place Premier League finish.

And, according to Dalglish, Benitez will always be a legendary figure at Anfield due of his Champions League triumph in 2005.

In his Sunday Post column, he said, “It was going to take something spectacular to pull the limelight away from England’s effort to reach the Euros semi-finals.”

“Of course, they didn’t quite manage it, but Everton’s choice to choose Rafa Benitez as their new manager gave them a fighting chance.

“Everyone has a right to an opinion, and plenty has been said and written about it.

“Some on both the Red and Blue sides of the city can’t believe a former Liverpool manager has decided to move to Goodison Park.

“In my opinion, what he accomplished as Liverpool manager, such as winning the Champions League in 2005, ensures that he will always be remembered as a legendary figure at the club.”

Before continuing, the Liverpool legend said, “Rafa will always be cherished and accepted.”

“He has a strong resume, having previously coached Inter Milan, Napoli, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

“He has made the decision to take on the task at Everton.”