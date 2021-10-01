After Everton talks this week, Rafa Benitez speaks out over Richarlison’s future.

Despite speculations from South America that Richarlison’s future is uncertain, Everton manager Rafa Benitez assures that the Brazilian is “happy.”

“I’m usually very careful when I talk about it,” the 24-year-old was reported as saying by Argentinian site Ole earlier this week. I have a huge fondness for the people of Everton as well as the club, which has treated me so well since the day I arrived.

“I have no idea what the future holds for me.

“If I have to go one day, it must be beneficial not only to me but also to the club. But if I stay, I’ll continue to lay down my life for this shirt and the people who have always backed me up and stood by my side.

“When I visit Finch Farm or Goodison Park, I am filled with appreciation and feel at ease.”

When asked if the comments should worry Everton fans, Benitez responded, “To be fair, yesterday I was having lunch with him, and then he was pleased.”

“We were talking about the future, his situation, so the essential thing is to make sure he is healthy, and I was talking with his people, and everything was positive about how they player was to be fit, score goals, and do well for us, that’s it.”