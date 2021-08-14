After Everton leave rumours, Carlo Ancelotti reacts to a Richarlison transfer question.

Carlo Ancelotti, the former Everton manager, has responded to reports that Richarlison could join Real Madrid.

The Blues forward has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with sources claiming that the ex-Toffees boss wants him at his new club.

Everton replaced Ancelotti with Rafa Benitez when he left Goodison Park for a second spell in command of Real Madrid.

Ancelotti is reportedly interested in signing Richarlison to Real Madrid, with a €90 million figure being mentioned in various sources.

After spending the summer with his team in the Copa America and winning a gold medal at the Olympics, the Brazilian has lately returned to Merseyside.

Ancelotti, on the other hand, has denied that he has urged Real to sign Richarlison, stating that he will not discuss players who are not already at his club.

“If I requested my management to recruit Richarlison?” Ancelotti is quoted as saying by Le10 Sport.

“I admire him, he’s a wonderful player,” he continued, “but I’m not talking about the players in other clubs.”

Real have been linked with a move for not only Richarlison, but also Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain, who has been a long-term desire for the club.