After ‘European wasps’ infested her home, a woman slept on the living room floor.

Clare Norton, who lives with her chihuahua Missy on Wavell Close in Southport, alleges wasps have taken over her home, leaving her with “nowhere to go.”

Since her twins, Nicola and Dean, have moved out to live with their boyfriends, the mother of two now lives alone.

The 38-year-old suffers from depression and PTSD, and alleges that the wasp infestation has made her feel much worse.

“I’m not well at all,” she told The Washington Newsday. “I keep thinking they’re coming in the house, and it’s making me feel depressed.”

Clare also alleges she had to call the housing association Riverside several times before someone came out to look at the situation.

“European wasps in my bedroom,” Clare wrote on the hyperlocal website Nextdoor. So, with my sick chihuahua, I’ve been sleeping on the living room floor since Saturday. Is there anyone else who has had an infestation that the Riverside Housing Association hasn’t been able to resolve?”

“I don’t know if it’s a wasps nest,” she told The Washington Newsday. I’m not sure how they’re gaining access. It’s from the attic, according to the man that came around.”

Clare alleges the wasps initially came in her bedroom on Saturday, July 17th. She began murdering them, believing there were just a few, but they continued to come, according to her.

“Wasps started coming into my bedroom,” she told The Washington Newsday. I killed them, but more continued coming in despite the fact that the door was shut. When I called Riverside, they told me it was up to me to get rid of them.”

Riverside told The Washington Newsday that as a gesture of goodwill, they intend to remove the alleged wasps nest.