After escaping jail for 26 minutes, a man accused of having sex with a horse is apprehended.

A guy jailed in June on suspicion of having sex with a horse escaped from jail earlier this week, only to be recovered by authorities roughly half an hour after he was reported missing, according to police in La Plata County, Colorado.

Jonah Barrett-Lesko, 25, was apprehended at Santa Rita Park in the Animas River just after 1:50 p.m. The Durango Herald, quoting Durango Police Department spokesman Ray Shupe, reported on Tuesday.

Barrett-Lesko escaped from the La Plata County Jail about 1:25 p.m., when a man in a jail-issued jumpsuit was seen sprinting near an Office Depot, according to Shupe.

Barrett-Lesko had allegedly removed his jumpsuit and was sprinting on the west side of the river in his boxer shorts when Durango police chief Bob Brammer happened to be driving by.

Brammer was cited as stating, “That’s what really caught my attention to him since you don’t see half-naked guys sprinting through the woods in their boxer shorts.”

Barrett-Lesko was allegedly trailed by Brammer and another officer. According to officials, both Brammer and Barrett-Lesko crossed the river many times before the latter surrendered.

Shupe explained, “They went through the river a couple of times, then out in the middle of the river, and they had enough officers down there that surrounded him.”

Barrett-Lesko was apprehended less than a mile from the La Plata County Jail. Between the time someone reported him and the time he was captured, he had been on the loose for roughly 25 minutes.

Barrett-Lesko was allegedly alone in the prison’s former recreation yard when he looked to have escaped via a small breach in the higher fenced-in area, according to police.

According to Lt. Pat Downs of the La Plata County Sheriff’s Office, “there’s a video of him walking up the wall, then using his feet on one side and back on the other side.”

Barrett-Lesko was arrested in June after being caught on camera reportedly having sex with a horse in the middle of the night on June 17 at the La Plata County fairgrounds. He was released on bail, but was later detained on suspicion of stealing six $13,000 bicycles, breaking into a parked car, and thieving from retailers.

Barrett-Lesko was able to post bond again after pleading guilty to felony burglary and possession of burglary tools on Aug. 13. He will be sentenced on Friday. He was, however, the last to be apprehended. Brief News from Washington Newsday.