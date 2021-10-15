After escaping from the house too many times, domesticated African cats were relocated.

After escaping the premises multiple times, four African caracal cats were relocated from a woman’s home in Royal Oak, Michigan. Two cats are said to have escaped this week. The Royal Oak Police Department was able to trace them down and return them to their rightful owner.

This is the third time police have been called to find the cats, according to Chief Corrigan O’Donohue of The Washington Newsday. He explained that it’s difficult to say how many cats leave the property at any given moment because some may depart but return before being reported missing. Officers brought back one cat in each of the first two times they had to locate them.

“These cats are nocturnal, so the animal is most likely bedded down someplace in the vicinity,” according to a Facebook post on the Royal Oak, MI-City Hall page.

Log into Facebook to begin sharing and interacting with your friends, family, and acquaintances.

Two cats were missing by the time cops were notified of the incident on Wednesday, according to O’Donohue. One cat was found early in the morning and returned to its owner. A neighbor noticed the second cat later that evening. Officers established a perimeter, and the owner’s neighbor arranged for a wildlife trapper to respond.

Several videos of the cats have been shared on the South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery Facebook page since they returned home, including one from the night one of the cats was captured.

According to O’Donohue, the African caracal cats are around the size of a medium-sized dog.

Because African caracal cats aren’t categorized as exotic pets, they don’t need to be regulated, according to O’Donohue. He did say, however, that there is a regulation requiring animals to remain on the owner’s land.

The woman received five fines, but as part of an unconventional resolution, she agreed to transfer the animals.

The Washington Newsday quoted O’Donohue as saying, “The suburbs are not the ideal environment for the animals.” She should relocate the animals to a more acceptable environment for them.” Despite the woman’s distress, O’Donohue began hunting for sanctuaries that would take the cats in.

“It irritated me. This is a condensed version of the information.