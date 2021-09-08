After escaping from the farm, a herd of loose zebras was discovered in the backyard.

Three zebras reportedly escaped a private farm last week and were seen strolling about a residential property on Tuesday, according to local sources. Animal control personnel were attempting to corral the animals as of Tuesday afternoon in order to restore them to their owners.

Even though zebras are permitted to possess in Maryland, they aren't necessarily the best pets.

Three zebras were discovered roaming around a private garden in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, according to NBC member station News4 Washington. Layla Curling, the woman who first seen them, hastened to tell her mother the strange news.

“I initially mistook it for a deer, but then I noticed it was a zebra—a complete zebra right next to our playground, right close to the fence,” Layla told News4. “So, I ran upstairs to get a closer look, and then I told Mom, ‘Mom, there’s a Zebra outside our playground,’ and she didn’t believe me and told me I was crazy.”

When her mother, Alexis Reed Curling, saw the creatures for herself, she alerted the authorities.

Alexis told News4: “I called 311 and she thought I was insane, she thought I was nuts.” “She took a long breath and stopped. ‘Ma’am, I am not drinking,’ I said. I haven’t taken any medications. In my backyard, there are zebras wandering on the train tracks.’

With proper authorization, many states, including Maryland, allow individuals to possess zebras. It’s crucial to note, though, that they don’t necessarily make the best pets.

Despite several attempts, the Library of Congress warns that zebras cannot be domesticated.

“Animals must meet certain conditions to be domesticated,” according to the Library’s website. “They must, for example, maintain a pleasant demeanor and not panic while under duress.

The unpredictable nature of zebras, as well as their proclivity to attack, make them unsuitable for domestication, according to the Library.

Locals should stay away from the creatures since they might be hostile. According to the BBC’s wildlife magazine, Discover Wildlife, zebras will “viciously bite” anyone who gets too close.

There have been no reports of zebra-human violence in Maryland, thankfully.

