After escaping from jail, a teen is accused of murdering his mother, and his sister is apprehended.

Authorities launched a massive search effort after a Kentucky boy charged with the killings of his mother and sister escaped from jail on Sunday.

At roughly 3:45 p.m. ET, Luke Craig, 16, was released from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center. According to a tweet from Kentucky State Police, he was considered dangerous and a threat to public safety.

“Craig is 5’5” tall and weighs around 130 pounds. He’s dressed in a green jumpsuit and black kicks. The adolescent is considered hazardous and a public safety risk. “The public should not approach the youngster,” authorities warned in a statement, encouraging anybody who sees the juvenile to phone crime stoppers right once.

“All we can do now is hope…” “We can resolve this without any more incident if Luke turns himself in,” KSP Sgt. Bernis Napier told The Lexington Herald-Leader.

The search for Craig was centered in Central Kentucky, but officials from all over the country were alerted.

According to The Lexington Herald-Leader, deputies with the Versailles Police Department were able to apprehend Craig around 6:40 p.m. ET Monday. Craig was charged with one count of eluding authorities in addition to the two counts of murder-domestic violence he was facing in the deaths of his mother, Tefani Noe, 33, and his younger sister, Brooke Goggin, 12.

On September 24, 2020, Noe and Goggin were discovered dead in their home on Corinth Road in Anderson County. County Coroner Mark Tussey informed The Anderson News that both of them died of gunshot wounds.

According to Lex 18, Craig allegedly fled the site after the murders and led law officials on a chase through Anderson, Franklin, Shelby, and Jefferson counties before being apprehended.