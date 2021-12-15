After escaping from a Maryland farm in August, two zebras’returned to the herd.’

After months on the loose, two zebras who escaped from a Maryland farm in August “returned to the herd.”

The zebras, along with one other, went missing when they were first delivered to the farm in August, according to local television station WJLA-TV.

The two missing zebras were found last week at Jerry Lee Holly’s property, according to Prince George County spokesman Linda Lowe.

“They’re not in danger. They aren’t on the loose at all “According to Lowe.

Authorities spent months looking for the animals and attempting to save them. The Prince George County Department of the Environment announced plans in October to put food and two more zebras from their herd into a corral in an attempt to entice the two zebras to return home.

The zebras were sighted by many locals in their own backyards.

“For a brief moment, I mistook it for a deer, but then I noticed it was a zebra—a complete zebra right next to our playground, next to the fence. So I dashed upstairs to get a better look, and then I told Mom, ‘Mom, there’s a Zebra outside our playground,’ and she didn’t believe me and told me I was crazy “Layla Curling, a local, stated.

However, authorities have accused the farm of neglecting the animals after the internet was flooded with zebra memes.

According to court documents obtained by WJLA, two of the zebras made it home safely, but the third was caught in an illegal snare trap just outside the property, where it died. Before it was discovered on September 23, authorities suspect the zebra had been there for days and died of exhaustion.

According to court filings, after the death of the at-large zebra and another that died in the enclosure, authorities filed three federal charges of animal cruelty against Holly.

“The zebras in the wild do not have enough food, water, or veterinary care. Because one of the zebras was out on the loose, it killed “According to the court documents, “One of the three zebras on the loose was captured in a snare just two feet from the fence line—right next to the enclosed area where the other 36 zebras were housed.” According to authorities, someone on the farm should have seen or heard the zebra as it died. This is a condensed version of the information.