After entering the house and trapping the family in the bedroom, the bear was euthanized.

After breaking into a residence and confining the residents inside a bedroom, a black bear in Colorado was euthanized last week. Wildlife officials believe the bear was looking for a human food source, and they have advised all Coloradans to store their food and trash appropriately.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officials announced in a press release that on September 7, a black bear went into a property near downtown Steamboat Springs, Colorado. According to reports, the bear entered the house through an open garage and became trapped. As a result, the bear locked the residents of the house upstairs in a bedroom.

Other people in the vicinity reported that the bear had previously gotten into food stored in their garages, according to CPW district wildlife manager Adam Gerstenberger.

In a press statement, Gerstenberger stated, “The bear had a shattered lower jaw that was split in the center.” “It had healed incorrectly, and one of its canines protruded from its upper lip. Because the other lower canine was damaged, its teeth didn’t contact. The bear’s injuries was most likely the reason he turned to humans for food.”

Black bears are ready to experience hyperphagia, a stage in which their appetites are unnaturally enhanced, according to CPW. Because they are preparing for hibernation, they will spend 20 hours a day attempting to consume more than 20,000 calories.

Because the state’s black bear population is working overtime to gain its additional calories, it’s critical that Coloradans keep their food and waste correctly.

According to the CPW website, households should not leave trash or recyclables out overnight.

CPW claims that empty cans and boxes still smell like food. “According to one study, placing trash out only on the morning of pickup reduces the likelihood of a bear visit from 70% to 2%.”

If you have to store trash outside, make sure it’s in a bear-proof container. Residents should also bring all bird feeders and bird feed inside, as well as pluck any and all fruit before it ripens.

Once a bear has access to human food, it will return for more. When a bear gets used to being around people, it might become a menace, according to the CPW. Unfortunately, only once. This is a condensed version of the information.