After entering the animal’s enclosure for a photo shoot, a 36-year-old model was mauled by a leopard.

A leopard mauled a 36-year-old model during a photo shoot in Germany on Tuesday.

Jessica Leidolph, a woman from the state of Saxony-Anhalt, had freely approached the enclosure of two leopards at a retirement home for show animals on a private farm.

FBC News stated that Leidolph, who characterized herself as an animal lover, suffered significant head injuries within the enclosure.

She informed Bild [Google Translate] that the leopard was constantly biting her cheek, ear, and skull.

Following the tragedy, Leidolph was airlifted to a hospital and underwent a successful procedure. The model, however, will be scarred by the incident, according to local media.

There had previously been claims that the leopards had escaped their cage and were on the loose. Later, Burgenland District spokesperson Steven Muller-Uhrig acknowledged that the stories were untrue.

“The animal was never able to escape. “At this time, there is no danger to the population,” Muller-Uhrig said, adding that the event is being investigated. It’s still unclear who organized the photo shoot or who filmed Leidolph.

Birgit Stache, 48, has been identified as the property owner. The facility houses approximately 135 animals, the majority of which have been booked for photoshoots. Troja and another leopard named Paris were reportedly featured in a Panasonic commercial before being relocated to the retirement home, according to local media.

Authorities are apparently looking into whether the animal owner is guilty of negligent bodily damage.

A public health officer also paid a visit to the compound on Wednesday to see if the animals were being properly cared for and if the facility was up to code.

The state of Saxony-Anhalt permits the keeping of large cats “under particular conditions.”

The leopards have been owned by the animal handler since 2019, according to the Associated Press. He worked as an animal trainer for circuses and amusement parks for 20 years. The identity of the animal handler has not been revealed.

The police are looking into who else was at the photo shoot and what precautions were taken.