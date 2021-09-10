After entering into her home, a man ‘threw knives and scissors’ at the terrified woman.

In a scary event, a man forced his way into a residence and began throwing knives and scissors at a woman inside.

On Wednesday, September 8, around 11:10 p.m., it happened in a house in Holbeck Street, Anfield.

Officers were dispatched to the address after a report that a guy had broken in through a window and thrown scissors and two knives at a woman.

READ MORE: 35-year-old ‘larger-than-life’ father of five dies unexpectedly while on vacation

The victim’s arms and hands were slashed.

Officers used the assistance of the Dog Section to apprehend the man.

“A 37-year-old male from Toxteth was detained on suspicion of aggravated burglary, criminal damage, and assault,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said. He was arrested and bailed with conditions after being brought into custody for interrogation.

“Investigations into the event are underway, and expert police are carrying out safeguarding procedures.”

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.