After England’s victory over Germany, Steven Gerrard sends a four-word message to Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson.

After England’s Euro 2020 triumph over Germany, former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard thanked Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate’s side won 2-0 at Wembley thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the second half.

The Liverpool skipper came on as a late substitute for West Ham’s Declan Rice in the last-16 tie.

Since their memorable World Cup victory in 1996, England has not beaten Germany in the knockout stages of a major tournament.

Following a last-minute winner in extra time to upset Sweden, the Three Lions will face Ukraine in the quarter-finals in Rome on Saturday.

Henderson was quick to thank both of his team’s goal scorers on social media after the win.

“Brilliant performance in an important game!!!!” he wrote. Those two! Next up was Wembley Stadium… “We’re in the quarterfinals!”

“Superb mate, good done,” Gerrard said in response to Henderson’s post, while former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana added, “quarters, let’s go.”

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, stated after the game: “The guys were amazing all the way through the lineup. The stadium’s fans were equally outstanding.

“I’ve been in here with a full house and haven’t heard anything close to the levels heard today, but the spirit in the stadium was fantastic.

“To be able to send them home with the same feeling they had tonight… You can’t go wrong with a little ‘Sweet Caroline,’ either; it’s a genuine belter!

“For those people, after such a difficult year at home, to have that enjoyment we’ve given them today was very special.

“We didn’t need me to say it, but we were already chatting about Saturday as we entered the dressing room. Today’s performance was incredible, but it came at a price, both emotionally and physically. We must ensure that we recover quickly.

“It’s a perilous time for us. We have a feeling round the country that we only have to turn up to win the thing now, but it’s going to be an immense challenge from here on.

“The players’ feet are on the ground, they should feel confident from the way they’ve played, but we came here with an intention and we’ve not achieved that. The summary comes to a close.