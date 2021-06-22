After England’s offside judgment, Liverpool fans make the identical Jordan Henderson point.

Jordan Henderson’s disallowed goal for England has sparked outrage among Liverpool fans.

For the Three Lions’ European Championship group stage match against the Czech Republic, the Reds skipper had to settle for a spot on the bench.

Gareth Southgate substituted Henderson for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice at halftime.

Thanks to a strike from Raheem Sterling early in the first half, England won 1-0 and topped Group D.

In the second half, Henderson thought he scored a second goal for England, but his effort was called out for offside.

In his 60th international appearance, Henderson would have scored his first goal for his country.

Many Liverpool fans turned to social media to voice their disappointment at Henderson’s first England goal being rejected.

The following is a sampling of what they had to say.

“It’s a shame it was offside, but he got to cheer for a brief moment.”

“Hendo has been fantastic since coming on, making some lovely passes and scoring an unlucky offside goal.”

“SOOO CLOSE Hendo unfortunate offside.”

“If only Jordan Henderson’s goal hadn’t been offside…”

“Oh, Hendo, how I wish that had been your goal.”

“Poor Hendo,” says the narrator. Finally, a goal is scored, but it is offside. “I adore the guy.”

“I felt bad for Hendo. For his goal, he was awarded an offside.”

“Hendo’s moment was spoilt by the offside flag.”