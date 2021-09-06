After England’s midfield selection, Roy Keane had one question for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Trent Alexander-defensive Arnold’s qualities have been questioned by Liverpool manager Roy Keane.

In England’s World Cup qualifying triumph against Andorra on Sunday, the Reds full-back was shifted into an unaccustomed midfield role.

After seeing Alexander-Arnold stroll into the middle of the park, many people on social media, including Gary Lineker, commented.

Alexander-Arnold started in midfield for 45 minutes until Gareth Southgate made a half-time substitution and moved the 22-year-old to right-back.

Former Manchester United captain Keane spoke out against Alexander-Arnold being shifted to midfield before the encounter at Wembley Stadium.

Keane admits that Alexander-defence Arnold’s has “question marks,” but praises the Liverpool midfielder’s passing ability.

On ITV, Keane remarked, “What we’ve seen with Trent over the previous three years, there are questions about his defense.”

“However, when he has the ball, he plays like a midfielder in there. The manner in which he died. Making a decision.

“You have to be able to adjust and play in one or two positions as a professional footballer.”