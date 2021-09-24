After England’s loss in the Euro 2020 final, a man throws a vase at his fiancee’s head.

Keith Page, 62, and his girlfriend, who was not named by The Washington Newsday, were planning to marry at the end of July.

But, just weeks before the big day, he began texting his victim, expressing his dissatisfaction with the service.

The former soldier erupted in rage after England’s football team was lost in penalties at Wembley.

Before the drunken coward scrawled an odd message and later claimed he had intended to toss a cushion, she was left with a 5cm cut and bits of ceramic stuck in her forehead.

The 66-year-old victim had been in a relationship with Page for eight years, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

They lived together in All Hallows Drive, Speke, and “were actually supposed to get married at the end of July this year,” according to prosecutor Simon Duncan.

“She stated in her statement that the defendant served in the Army, has post-traumatic stress disorder, and is violent,” Mr Duncan said.

“She claims she has been the victim of his abuse in the past, and she was concerned by the fact that he had been drinking more prior to this incident.”

The victim was in bed on the evening of July 11 and told the prosecutor she was “staying out of his way” since he had been drinking.

“He was watching the Euros football final on TV, and during the course of that evening, he sent her SMS indicating her he was not going through with the wedding or honeymoon,” Mr Duncan explained.

The victim did not answer, he claimed, but “near the end of the match, she heard the defendant shout at the television.”

“Of course, we all know the outcome,” Mr Duncan continued.

“He emerged on the landing outside the bedroom,” the prosecution added. He entered the room after she felt something hit her on the head.

“She reached for her phone to contact the cops, but he grabbed it away from her. Blood was streaming down her cheeks.

