After England’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss, the Euro 2020 heroes have been subjected to racial abuse.

After England's effort to win Euro 2020 ended in penalty heartbreak, the Football Association and England issued a statement condemning the "disgusting" racial abuse directed at its players.

In yesterday’s climax, the Three Lions faced Italy, and the nation’s hopes were dashed as Italy pipped them 3-2 in the deciding shootout.

According to MirrorOnline, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka all missed their spot-kick efforts and were treated to horrific racial insults.

The three England stars’ social media sites were inundated with abuse, prompting the FA to issue a statement condemning the “disgusting behavior.”

“The FA strongly condemns all kinds of discrimination and is outraged by the online racism directed towards some of our England players on social media,” the statement stated.

“We cannot stress enough that anyone involved in such heinous behavior is not welcome to join the team. We will do everything we can to help the players who have been harmed, while also calling for the harshest penalties available for those who are responsible.”

The three players also received support from the England men’s and women’s national teams’ official Twitter accounts.

“We’re appalled that several of our team – who have given everything for the shirt this summer – have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online following tonight’s game,” the club said in a statement. We support our athletes.”

The Metropolitan Police Service has also issued a statement on Twitter condemning the “completely disgusting” behavior.

“We are aware of a number of disrespectful and racist social media comments directed at footballers in the aftermath of the Euro 2020 final,” they stated.

“This is completely inappropriate, and it will not be tolerated or investigated.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, has stated that it is past time for social media corporations to take greater responsibility for preventing racist abuse on the internet.

“There is no place for racism in football or anyplace else,” he stated.

“Those who are guilty for the heinous online abuse we’ve witnessed must be held accountable, and social media firms must act quickly to remove and prevent this hate.”

