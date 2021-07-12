After England’s heartbreaking penalty shootout loss in the Euro 2020 final, Boris Johnson celebrates them as “heroes.”

Luke Shaw put England ahead in the second minute of Sunday’s Wembley extravaganza, but Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equalize meant the game proceeded to extra time and, ultimately, a shootout, which Italy won 3-2.

“That was a devastating result to finish #Euro2020, but Gareth Southgate and his @England side performed like heroes,” Boris Johnson, who was in the stands at England’s national stadium, tweeted.

“They have done the country well and deserve a lot of praise.”

Sir Keir Starmer, Labour’s leader, expressed his condolences to a team that represents “the very best of our country.”

“Heartbreaking,” he tweeted. This team is the best in our country both on and off the field.

“They’ve performed admirably for us.”

“To @England: thank you,” tweeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan, who was there at Wembley for the final. At every turn, you have inspired and united our nation, both on and off the field.

“We couldn’t be more proud of what you’ve accomplished. We are still hopeful. #England”

“Congratulations #ITA,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab tweeted, “but extremely proud of Gareth Southgate’s #ENG team in these championships.”

“Wonderful team, amazing tournament, very proud,” wrote Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey.

Oliver Dowden, the Culture Secretary, praised England’s performance at the competition.

“Wasn’t meant to be, but this England team should hold their heads high,” he tweeted. Throughout the competition, you did us proud and lifted the nation’s spirits.

“I appreciate it.”

The Duke of Cambridge, who was at Wembley with his son Prince George, tweeted: “Heartbreaking.” Congratulations on a fantastic victory, @azzurri.

“@England, you’ve all come so far, but it wasn’t our day this time.

“I know there’s more to come, so hold your heads up and be proud of yourselves.”