After England’s heartbreak at Euro 2020, Coleen Rooney gives a heartfelt letter to her teammates.

England’s Euro 2020 campaign came to an end last night after they were defeated by Italy in a penalty shootout in the showpiece final.

The Football Association has issued a statement condemning the “disgusting” racial abuse aimed at the players who missed the penalties, prompting a massive outpouring of support for the players who have led England to their first major event final in 55 years.

Coleen Rooney is the latest to express her gratitude to the Three Lions, using Twitter to express how pleased she and her family are of the entire squad.

The wife of England’s all-time leading scorer posted a photo of herself and her family outside Wembley Stadium with a heartfelt comment thanking the players for the memories they’ve made this summer.

“It wasn’t the result we all wanted, but you have done yourself and your country SO proud over the last several weeks, England,” she concluded. Thank you for providing an incredible time for my boys and allowing them to create wonderful memories…… “Enjoy your well-earned summer:”

In yesterday’s game, England took an early lead thanks to Luke Shaw’s goal, but the game was finally forced to penalties as Leonardo Bonucci equalized from close range in the second half.

Penalties have proven to be England’s nemesis in important competitions, and this was the case once more as they were downed 3-2 in the final shootout.

