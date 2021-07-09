After England’s Euro final, some Liverpool primary schools will allow students to arrive late.

Some Liverpool schools will allow students to arrive late the day after the Euros finals.

On Sunday, England will face Italy in their first major tournament final since 1966 at Wembley Stadium.

Tens of millions of people are anticipated to tune in to watch the match, which starts at 8 p.m., so preparations are underway around the country.

As the anticipation of England’s first Euros victory increases, many schools are holding special courses and celebrations.

A few of institutions are also planning to start classes later next Monday so that students can watch the game.

Parents at Mosspits Lane Primary School in Wavertree have been advised that their children can arrive as late as 10.30 a.m., with a number of other schools reportedly following suit.

“I understand many football fans will be staying up late on Sunday (up to 11pm if the match goes to penalties) to watch the final, as it has been 55 years since England has reached a major football final,” the letter to parents added.

“Because it is such a wonderful event, I will allow [SIC] students to arrive late on Monday, July 11th (up to 10:30am). They will not be penalized for being late or missing classes. School will open at 8:45 a.m., as usual, to allow students to come at their regular time.

“Let’s use this as an opportunity to learn about pride and resilience, as well as how to deal with disappointment! ENGLAND, COME ON!

A number of other schools in the city are rumored to be considering allowing a similar late start.