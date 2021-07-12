After England’s Euro 2020 humiliation, the government is not proposing a bank holiday.

The government has stated that an additional bank holiday to commemorate England’s performance at Euro 2020 is no longer being considered.

According to MirrorOnline, England’s tournament odyssey ended in penalty heartbreak as Italy beat them 3-2 in the shootout in Friday night’s showpiece final.

Boris Johnson’s official spokesman said that the Prime Minister is still in talks with the FA to come up with an acceptable method to commemorate the Three Lions reaching their first major final in 55 years, but that any plans will not include an additional bank holiday.

“We’ll be talking to the FA to figure out how the Prime Minister can congratulate the players and coaching staff for their efforts,” he said.

“A bank holiday, on the other hand, is not being considered.”

The ticketless England fans who provoked the riots at Wembley and Trafalgar Square were also chastised by Downing Street.

“Those situations were reprehensible, and we condemn violence, anti-social behavior, and abuse in the harshest possible terms,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman continued.

When asked if the level of policing was appropriate, the spokesman stated that the Prime Minister had faith in Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick, but that there is still room for improvement.

“There will be lessons to be learnt, as with any large policing operations,” he said.