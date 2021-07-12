After England’s Euro 2016 defeat, the FA condemns “appalling” racial abuse directed at the players.

According to the BBC, the Football Association was “appalled” after England players were subjected to racial abuse following the team’s defeat to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

After missing penalties in the tense 3-2 shootout loss, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka were harassed on social media.

“We could not be clearer that anyone behind such nasty behavior is not welcome in following the team,” the FA said in a statement.

“We will do everything we can to help the players who have been harmed while also calling for the harshest penalties available for those who are involved.”

“We will do everything we can to eliminate discrimination from the game, but we ask the government to act fast and pass the necessary legislation so that this misuse has real-world consequences.”

“Social media firms must take responsibility and action to remove abusers from their platforms, collect evidence that can lead to punishment, and help making their platforms free of this type of heinous abuse.”

Before the Euro 2020 games, England players have taken a knee to highlight racial inequalities, while Rashford has spoken out about the abuse he experienced after Manchester United’s Europa League final defeat in May.