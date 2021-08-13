After enduring belly aches at nursery, a 4-year-old boy dies.

After his supposed belly problems turned out to be cancer, a four-year-old youngster died.

Reggie Hayes, who resided in Tyldesley with his family, was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in November after experiencing tummy issues and a fever in nursery.

Reggie’s parents, Joanne Hedley and Peter Hayes, were alerted by doctors that a tumor had been discovered after weeks of examinations, according to MEN.

His disease was only in stage three at the time, and his parents were assured that his prospects were ‘in his favor.’

On June 24, he rang the bell at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to commemorate the end of his treatment, which included months of grueling chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Things began to improve, and the family began to make plans for the future.

Reggie was starting kindergarten in September, and Joanne had just given birth to his younger brother, Vinnie.

Reggie began to feel ill again just a few weeks after his treatment stopped.

After being admitted to the hospital, tests revealed that the cancer had returned.

Joanne and Peter eventually learned that it had spread throughout their son’s organs and that there was nothing they could do. Reggie died ten days after being admitted to the hospital.

“It was devastating,” Joanne said.

“We had been planning vacations and Reggie’s first day of school in September. He was ecstatic. We assumed he’d be able to start living his life at long last.

“We hoped he’d bounce back until they informed us there was nothing else they could do because he’d done so well,” says the mother.

“Throughout it all, Reggie was incredible. He was unafraid of anything. He handled everything with stride.”

Reggie’s parents, who are sad, said they now want to increase awareness about neuroblastoma and ensure that its symptoms are not overlooked.

They had little knowledge of the illness, which mostly affects young children, before their son was diagnosed.

“Neuroblastoma goes misdiagnosed for such a long time,” Joanne continued.

"We were utterly deafeningly deafeningly deafeningly de We had no idea what was going on.

“We just assumed he had a bad stomach and would be sent home with some paracetamol.

“We want to generate as much awareness as possible so that people don’t assume it’s simply a stomach bug.”

