After ending his shift, the father of two fainted ‘without warning.’

After concluding his duty, a father of two fainted unexpectedly.

Garry Rowland, of Ellesmere Port, had just finished counting ballots for the upcoming general election when he collapsed.

He wouldn’t be alive today if it hadn’t been for an off-duty nurse using a defibrillator at Ellesmere Port Sports Village on Friday, December 13.

Garry, from Great Sutton, said: "There was no indication that I would suffer a cardiac attack because I didn't feel any discomfort.

“That night, the people I worked with couldn’t believe it. I’m working one minute and then I’m unconscious and unresponsive on the floor.

“I was stunned when I awoke in the hospital. They say your life flashes before your eyes while you’re on your way out, but that wasn’t the case for me. It was as if someone had turned off the lights in my head.

“I am eternally grateful to those who came to my rescue. Looking back, it reminds me of how fortunate I was. I would not have survived if those people hadn’t had the knowledge and confidence to apply CPR and a defibrillator.” Garry’s cardiac arrest was caused by ventricular fibrillation, a condition in which the heart beats in an irregular rhythm, according to doctors at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU).

Garry, who has two daughters, Danielle and Melanie, needed a pacemaker with a defibrillator to prevent aberrant heart rhythms in the future.

He was discharged on New Year’s Eve after spending Christmas 2019 in the hospital and began his recuperation. Through cardiac rehabilitation, he gradually increased his fitness levels and is now able to walk and cycle.

He’s been sharing his experience to raise awareness about the value of defibrillators and to encourage owners of public access defibrillators in the North West of England to register their devices on The Circuit, a new national database.

In the North West of England, over 3,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur each year, with only one in every 15 people surviving. Every minute that passes without CPR or defibrillation diminishes the odds of survival.