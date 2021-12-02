After ending his drug habit, Jeremy Kyle’s guest became unrecognizable.

After overcoming her heroin addiction, a guest who appeared on The Jeremy Kyle Show in 2018 has made an astonishing transformation.

When Michelle Wallace came on the show, she had been addicted to heroin for 20 years, and she now claims that it saved her life.

Michelle, a former sex worker, was featured in the episode “My prostitute sister blames our father for her 20-year addiction.”

Michelle was exceedingly emaciated when she appeared on the show after years of consuming the Class A narcotic.

Her dark brown hair was cut into a fringe that hung over her brow.

Michelle looks radically different three years later, according to the Daily Star.

Michelle now has light hair that reaches her shoulders, and she appears to be in much better shape in recent images.

On his Instagram account, the program’s psychologist Graham Stanier shared a statement from Michelle, expressing how far she’s gone since being sent to rehab on the show.

She stated, ” “The Jeremy Kyle team came to my flat in Walsall three years ago to record me in my flat.

“I was terrified and had no idea what to expect. My unit windows had been smashed through, and it also appeared to be a drug den.

“My drug use had gotten out of hand to the point where I had given up on life and simply wanted to die. I didn’t want to live any longer, and I couldn’t live the life any longer, so I’m so grateful that my lovely princess emailed the show, knowing that her mother was somewhere in there.” Michelle, a mother and grandmother, claimed she has regained “her family” and “couldn’t be happier” with her current situation.

In April, she’ll tie the knot with the “guy of her dreams.”

In his own message, Graham complimented Michelle, writing: “[Michelle]: Congratulations. Today marks three years of sobriety. So deserving of happiness and good health.”