After encountering “every setback” following his diagnosis, Dad “fought till the end.”

His family revealed that a father-of-two died following a 16-month struggle with cancer during which he faced “every setback.”

Mark Jones, 60, a die-hard Everton supporter, ‘fought till the absolute end’ after being diagnosed with cancer 16 months ago.

Mark from Nantwich, who had relations in Bootle, also operated an Everton supporters group for the Nantwich and Crewe areas of Cheshire.

Tom, Mark’s son, told The Washington Newsday about his father’s lengthy love affair with toffees.

Tom stated, ” “The Everton connection begins with Dad’s family, who were from the Bootle region.

“He purchased his first season ticket at the age of 16 and continued to do so for the next 44 years.

“Joe Royle, Big Dunc, and Howard Kendall were among Dad’s Everton heroes. Bob Latchford, though, stands head and shoulders above the others. Dad admired Bob and once received a phone call from him about Everton and how he was doing.” Everton provided the family with a lot of help, according to Tom.

He continued, ” “Dad had been dealt a terrible hand when he was diagnosed with terminal cancer 16 months ago. He confronted every setback head on and fought until the last end.

“His main goal in recent months has been to get to the game, and he was able to do so for the first three home games of the season.

“Everton’s support has been outstanding throughout his ordeal. He had signed shirts and video messages from Séamus Coleman, Andy Gray, and Roberto Martinez, to mention a few. This is something we as a family are incredibly grateful for.” On social media, there were also tributes to Mark.

@TaxiClubFc shared the following message: “The demise of Mark Jones, a beautiful bloke and a fantastic blue, was very terrible news to hear today. RIP.” @TheKendallEnd wrote on Twitter: “Mark Jones, a fellow blue and one of Everton’s most ardent supporters, has sadly gone away. Mark, may you rest in peace.”