After empty shelves were photographed at a Liverpool Morrisons, shoppers were advised not to panic buy.

In the midst of the UK’s pingdemic, supermarkets have issued an urgent warning that there is no need to panic buy.

On Twitter, images of half-empty shelves have gone viral, and concerns of temporary shortages have prompted some buyers to panic-buy.

At a Shell filling station on Smithdown Road, coverings were seen on fuel pumps and empty shelves at Morrisons in Belle Vale.

Covid infections are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region once more.

Deliveries to supermarkets and other companies throughout the UK are experiencing a rising driver scarcity, with many opting to self-isolate after receiving a notification from the NHS Covid app.

Staff shortages are putting increasing pressure on businesses’ capacity to maintain operating hours and keep shelves stocked, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC), which issued a statement on Thursday.

Grocers have warned that the hot wave has exacerbated the problem by causing a shortage of ice creams, soft drinks, bottled water, beer, and salad.

Customers have reported shortages of bottled water on store shelves, for example, but grocers have assured them that shortages are localised and rapidly resolved.

Retailers have now warned customers not to stockpile and have stated that there is “enough of food,” but the BRC has stated that quick government intervention is required to avoid future empty shelves.

The British Retail Consortium’s (BRC) chief executive, Helen Dickinson, said retail supplies are holding up, but that prompt government action is needed to avert further bare shelves.

She stated, “I don’t believe there is any necessity for members of the public to stockpile what they buy.”

“The country is well-supplied with food.

“What we are witnessing are pockets of trouble in specific regions where case numbers are extremely high, and the most important thing is that the government responds now before the situation worsens, so we don’t see more empty shelves in more places,” says the author.

“We are sorry that we are running out on some products,” a Co-op spokeswoman said. We, like many other retailers, are experiencing some intermittent disruptions in delivery and shop operations, but we are working closely with our suppliers to be restocked as soon as possible.”

“We are working hard to,” a Sainsbury’s representative stated.

