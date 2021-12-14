After empty seats in Florida, Mary Trump mocks her uncle’s rally as a “miserable failure.”

The low turnout for former President Donald Trump’s last event, according to his niece, proves that he is becoming “increasingly irrelevant.”

The first leg of Trump and former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly’s so-called “History Tour” is expected to draw large audiences.

The empty upper level was cordoned off and individuals who had tickets for that area “upgraded” to the lower bowl for Saturday’s event at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida, which turned out to be a wet squib.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, there was similarly a low turnout on Sunday in Orlando. Trump hinted at a second presidential run there. The pair’s four-city tour comes to a close this weekend with shows in Houston and Dallas.

The low turnout showed the ex-declining president’s prominence, according to Mary Trump, whose book Too Much and Never Enough is harshly critical not only of her uncle but of the entire Trump family.

“”We saw what a dismal disaster his rally with Bill O’Reilly was because people had to pay to go, and obviously that’s not something a lot of people were willing to do,” she remarked.

“I believe he will become increasingly isolated over time,” she said. The former president’s office has been approached by Washington Newsday for comment on the low attendance accusations.

The January 6 committee disclosed on Monday that Fox News anchors and Donald Trump Jr. pleaded with former White House head of staff Mark Meadows to persuade the former president to call off his supporters who had invaded the United States Capitol.

MSNBC presenter Lawrence O’Donnell asked Mary Trump how her uncle would respond to the revelations of the messages after the committee voted to hold Meadows in contempt of Congress for refusing to testify about the materials he presented.

“It’s going to get spun in a particular manner to be to his favor,” she said, because her uncle “is so protected by the people around him.”

“They didn’t just believe it, they knew it,” she added of the texts, which demonstrated how Fox anchors and Trump Jr thought the previous president could stop the violence on January 6.

Meadows’ tell-all White House memoir “included very incriminating material,” she said, and she believed the ex-chief of staff was telling the truth “is already the case. This is a condensed version of the information.