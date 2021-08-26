After employees made a Mean Girls TikTok video of her, a 21-year-old woman quits her job.

A 21-year-old lady quits her job after one of her coworkers filmed a Mean Girls TikTok video of her.

After employees allegedly tormented her on Tik-Tok, a 21-year-old woman in Wirral quit her job.

Employees at Birkenhead’s Woodside Drive-In Cinema allegedly assaulted Chris Dermody’s sister and pushed her to resign, according to Chris Dermody of Hooton.

According to CheshireLive, Chris complained about the company on Facebook, claiming that a Tik-Tok video was made about his sister after she called in sick with possible strep throat.

He shared a Tik-Tok of two drive-in staff mouthing a scene from the hit film Mean Girls, in which a character is called a ‘wh**e.’

After the duo re-enacted the scenario in which one actor fakes a cough and says “I’m sick,” and the other character reacts with “boo you wh**e,” a picture of Chris’ sister is presented in the film’s background, with one staff member pointing and gesturing towards her.

He wrote on Facebook, “The owner of the Woodside drive-in posted this video in which my sister is in the background at the end, trying to embarrass and take the p*** out of my sister, she is 21 years old and being bullied by the owner of the drive-in, they have since taken the post off their Tik-Tok and also deleted my video into the Facebook group,”

According to Woodside Drive-In, the video was “meant to be entertaining,” and it was taken down with an apology after it was revealed that “the employee found it filthy and humiliating.”

Chris has now indicated that the video was the reason for his sister’s departure from the company.

He told CheshireLive, “She feels better about leaving.”

“She’s well now, but she was worried about the backlash she’d face from people who supported the video.

“She didn’t know the video was terrible until it was too late. It’s basically bullying, and she shouldn’t be punished for asking for time off.

“This is not how you should treat your workers. I didn’t anticipate this to go as viral as it has; all I wanted was for people to know what they’d done to my sister and how terrible it was.”

Over 200 people have commented on Mr. Dermody’s post. “We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”