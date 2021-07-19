After emailing a photo of his £66k watch, an encrochat dealer was nabbed.

After analyzing his fingerprints from a photograph he thought he had sent in secret, a narcotics dealer was apprehended.

Adam Plant communicated with other underworld leaders using the mysterious EncroChat network.

However, he was apprehended when his faith in the software’s security led him to send communications that made it easy for authorities to identify him.

Every secret codename used on Merseyside is known to EncroChat detectives.

The most eye-opening was a photo of Plant in the palm of his hand, which he emailed to another cannabis user.

The snapshot was part of a data harvest handed over to cops last year after the EncroChat platform was hacked in an international law enforcement operation.

Officers were able to identify his fingerprints thanks to the image. They also discovered a photograph of a £66,000 Patek Philippe watch he had sent on EncroChat. A search of his phone revealed photos of the 28-year-old wearing the same model.

Plant, who was most recently of Downfield Close in West Derby, also supplied information about the vehicles he drove and photos of his previous home in Heswall.

He was apprehended when authorities used that information to piece together the individual working under the nickname ‘WaryFork,’ and he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, cannabis, and ketamine, all of which are classified as Class A and B substances.

Plant was given a six-year and nine-month prison sentence.

The drug dealer is Merseyside’s second offender to be identified using fingerprint analysis of photos uploaded on EncroChat. His story is similar to that of a man who was apprehended after a photo of him clutching a block of cheese was analyzed by authorities.

Merseyside Police have charged over 100 people as part of their investigation into the EncroChat breach in April 2020.

Hundreds of users have been told that their time will come, and many have already been locked away.

“Our work to trace these individuals down and bring down significant and organized criminal groups remains ongoing,” community policing Superintendent Martin Earl said following the case. Our message to those we haven’t yet reached is clear: expect a knock at the door.

“Merseyside Police, as well as other law enforcement agencies.”

