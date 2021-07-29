After eluding police on fraudulent plates, a car was confiscated for forensic testing.

After the driver failed to halt for officers, Merseyside Police confiscated the vehicle for forensic analysis.

It was seen being driven at a high rate in Liverpool’s L9 neighborhood, and officers believe it was stolen and used to commit crimes.

The force’s Roads Policing Unit reported the vehicle drove away and was subsequently found abandoned in a Tweet sent out at 1.55 a.m. today (Thursday).

“Vehicle spotted at high speed in the L9 area then failed to stop for police,” it read.

“Found abandoned on bogus plates a short time afterwards.

“A vehicle was confiscated for forensics after it was suspected of being stolen and used in a crime.”