After eluding custody, the parents of an Oxford school shooting suspect were apprehended.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of a suspect in a school shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, were caught at roughly 1.45 a.m. ET on Saturday in Detroit.

After the Crumbleys failed to attend for their video arraignment, US Marshals issued wanted posters with a $10,000 reward for each parent on Friday. Karen McDonald, the prosecutor for Oakland County, had previously declared that she will charge them with four charges of involuntary manslaughter.

During an appearance on CNN on Friday, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard slammed McDonald for the Crumbleys’ evasion of arrest, alleging a lack of communication from the prosecutor’s office.

