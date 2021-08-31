After eluding capture, a killer prisoner who sliced a teen’s throat with a bottle was apprehended.

Richard Hanson escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington on Friday, setting off a high-level alert due to his previous conviction for the murder of Gemma Roberts, an 18-year-old girl.

Hanson, now 35, was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 for murdering the boy in the Yorkshire village of Liversedge after telling his girlfriend, “I’m going to take it out on a random kid.”

Hanson said he was a walking timebomb after killing Ms Roberts, and experts determined he was suffering from an incurable psychopathic illness and was extremely dangerous.

He escaped from open jail Thorn Cross four days ago, prompting a high-profile manhunt by Cheshire Police.

“Richard Hanson has been discovered and arrested,” the force stated yesterday.

“He is currently being held by the police.”

Ms Roberts’ family claims they were unaware that her killer had escaped until 24 hours after he absconded after he absconded last week.

“We didn’t know he was in an open prison,” Gemma’s sister, Leanne, added. We were told there was a chance, but they never informed us [that he had been transferred].”

She met her girls and went to a neighboring police station after receiving the messages.

Leanne decides to contact her lawyer to express her dissatisfaction with Hanson’s relocation to the open prison.

Judge Peter Collier QC told the killer at his sentencing, “You are, in my opinion, a very dangerous young man, and the only penalty I can pronounce on you is a sentence of life imprisonment.”

Gemma’s family characterized her as a “kind, caring girl who would never hurt anyone” at the time of her death.

The break-out is a further setback for the bosses at Thorn Cross, who have come under scrutiny since a series of break-ins at the same facility earlier this year.

After five inmates broke out of HMP Thorn Cross in June, The Washington Newsday revealed how extra security had been boosted up in and around the institution, prompting the Ministry of Justice to initiate an urgent assessment. “The summary has come to an end.”