After eloping with a lover, a 14-year-old Tonsured was paraded through the streets in a ‘Purifying Ritual.’

As punishment for eloping with her lover, a 14-year-old girl in India was tonsured and paraded through the streets. After a horrifying video of the incident went viral on social media, authorities arrested at least 22 people, including family members of the victim.

The incident occurred on November 10 in a village in the western Indian state of Gujarat, and officials were alerted after the video went viral over the weekend.

The victim was shown wailing with her hands tied while a group of men tonsured her and blackened her face with soot in a rite to “purify” her, according to the footage. In another clip,