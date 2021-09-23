After election losses, the Russian opposition is planning a national protest and contesting online votes.

A group of opposition lawmakers and activists who were defeated by Kremlin-backed candidates are organising a statewide protest against manipulated parliamentary election results.

The opposition also intends to pursue lawsuits and create legislation to prohibit the use of online voting, which they claim is to blame for their electoral losses. The ballot was largely devoid of opposition candidates.

Marina Litvinovich, one of the few Kremlin critics allowed to run for State Duma seats, said she and other opposition members would challenge the results.

“On September 17-19, millions of our country’s citizens had their ballots stolen from them. That is why we, candidates for the State Duma’s 8th convocation who represent various political parties, have formed a committee to abolish online voting,” Litvinovich stated on Facebook.

The United Russia party, which is backed by the Kremlin, won the election on Monday. It won 198 out of 225 seats for parliamentarians chosen directly by voters, receiving 49.8% of the vote for the 225 seats distributed by parties.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The opposition has slammed the results, claiming that a number of individual Moscow races were rigged. In such elections, Kremlin-backed candidates were trailing until Monday, when the results of online voting, which was available in Moscow and many other regions, were released – and they surged ahead.

According to Litvinovich, the unsuccessful candidates’ committee is working to invalidate the results of online voting in Moscow, eliminate the use of online voting in future elections, and combat vote-rigging in general.

The coalition includes candidates from a variety of political groups, ranging from the liberal Yabloko and the Communist Party, the parliament’s second-largest political force, to New People, which was created last year and is widely perceived as a Kremlin-backed effort.

Valery Rashkin, a senior member of the Communist Party and one of the coalition’s leaders, stated separately on Thursday that the results of the Moscow vote are invalid.

In Moscow, where nearly 2 million votes were cast online in addition to at voting locations, they all lost single-constituency races. The imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Smart Voting plan endorsed many of the candidates.

