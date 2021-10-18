After eight Russians were expelled from NATO, Russia severed ties with the alliance and closed its Moscow office.

After NATO expelled eight Russian officials from its ranks earlier this month, Russia announced Monday that it was suspending ties with the organization and closing its Moscow office, according to the Associated Press. The eight Russian ambassadors were accused by NATO of secretly serving as intelligence officials, but Moscow refuted the claims and claimed they were unfounded.

The Russian officials’ accreditation was revoked by NATO, which meant they could no longer visit the NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. According to the Associated Press, Russia’s team at NATO headquarters has been reduced from 20 to 10.

The retaliatory measure was announced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday, alleging that NATO “isn’t interested in any type of equitable conversation or collaborative effort.” According to the Associated Press, he added that Russia doesn’t “see any reason to maintain pretending that there may be any shift in the foreseeable future” because of the shutdown of NATO’s communication offices and military liaison in Moscow.

Contacts between the Western alliance and Russia, according to Lavrov, may be maintained through the Russian Embassy in Belgium.

“We have practically no conditions for basic diplomatic work as a result of NATO’s purposeful maneuvers, and as a result of NATO’s actions, we have decided to halt the work of our permanent mission to NATO, including the work of the chief military envoy, with effect from November 1. Alternatively, it could take a few more days “According to Lavrov.

NATO’s actions “show that they are not interested in an equitable discussion and joint work to deescalate military-political tensions,” the Foreign Ministry stated in a second statement.

“The alliance’s stance toward our country is getting increasingly confrontational,” according to the ministry. “The ‘Russian danger’ is exaggerated to reinforce the alliance’s internal cohesiveness and to give the impression of its’relevance’ in present geopolitical situations.” NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said the alliance has taken note of Lavrov’s remarks, but that no official notification from Moscow has been received yet.

The Russian mission is headquartered in a green area in the south of the Belgian capital, Brussels, rather than at NATO’s headquarters.

After Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014, NATO halted practical collaboration with Russia, but left lines of communication open for high-level summits and military-to-military cooperation.