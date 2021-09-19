After eating Morrisons chicken, Mum observed her 2-year-old kid ‘change color.’

After eating a piece of chicken from Morrisons, a mother revealed the “terrifying” moment she saw her two-year-old kid turn a “strange color.”

Steph Lunt, 29, from St Helens, said she was afraid for her son Larry’s safety as he struggled to swallow a piece of diced chicken while the family sat enjoying their tea.

The mother of three believes a bone was within the chicken piece, however Morrisons has stated that an inquiry is underway to determine whether this was the case.

“It was terrifying,” Steph told The Washington Newsday. Last night, as we were all having our dinner, I noticed Larry was acting strangely.

“I put down my food and went to check what was wrong, and then I realized he was choking.” I knew I had sliced his food into small pieces, so I had no idea what he was choking on.

“He turned a strange color and couldn’t speak or do anything. I began to feel anxious because I was alone with Larry and my two other children. “Everything seemed to take so much longer.”

“When your child is choking, seconds feel like hours,” she added. You’re having visions of dreadful things.”

Steph was able to get the chicken piece out of her son’s neck, but she noticed it was sliced.

Steph claimed she was upset with Morrisons’ response after phoning them the next day.

“They basically stated there’s nothing we can do, all we can do is apologize and ask if I want a £10 voucher?” she explained.

“How is that going to help? I’m not interested in a shopping voucher.”

“One of my scariest concerns is choking,” she continued. It’s terrifying to consider what could have happened to him.”

Morrisons said that they are investigating the situation and that they are unable to comment at this time.