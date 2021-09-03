After eating Death Cap Mushroom, a 5-year-old Afghan boy dies; his brother is critically injured.

After swallowing deadly death cap mushrooms found near a refugee facility in Poland, a five-year-old Afghan evacuee died. After a liver transplant, his six-year-old sibling, who also ate the mushrooms, is still in serious condition.

The family had recently been evacuated from Kabul and was residing in Podkowa Lena, near Warsaw, according to The Guardian.

While the elder brother’s liver transplant was successful at Warsaw’s Centre for Children’s Health Institute, physicians stated the damage to his brain was severe and life-threatening.

Dr. Marek Migdal, the hospital’s director, was quoted by the BBC on Thursday as stating, “Unfortunately, we were unable to help both boys.”

“He had suffered severe brain damage and, unlike his sibling, was unable to have a liver transplant,” Migdal said of the 5-year-old youngster.

According to reports, the boys and their elder sister were unwell last week after eating a soup containing death cap mushrooms. The 17-year-old sibling of the lads has been released in good health. The family is also in the hospital, receiving psychological treatment. Other members of the family have also been hospitalized but are now healing.

The children’s father worked with the British and was evacuated by Poland last month at Britain’s request following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

The poisoning event has prompted authorities to begin an investigation. Meanwhile, local officials refuted claims that the refugees were deprived of food, prompting them to harvest and eat the mushrooms.

The evacuees are given “three meals a day,” according to Jakub Dudziak, a spokesman for the Office for Foreigners, which is dealing with Afghan evacuees in Poland. Authorities had cautioned Afghan civilians not to eat wild mushrooms, he said.

A similar occurrence occurred near Warsaw, where four Afghan men were hospitalized after eating deadly mushrooms. One of the three is still in the hospital, but his condition has improved and he has been released.

In the country, there are approximately 250 poisonous fungus species, some of which are lethal. Death cap mushrooms are one of the most dangerous types, but they look a lot like the edible parasol mushroom in the area.

Poland recently evacuated over 1,000 Afghans who served for NATO. While the majority of the evacuees will be taken in by Poland, those evacuated on behalf of third countries or international organizations will be sent elsewhere.