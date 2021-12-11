After eating a THC-laced cupcake at school, her father claims his daughter was “high as a kite.”

After consuming a cupcake provided to her during class for a student’s birthday last week, a Texas parent said his 12-year-old daughter was “high as a kite.”

According to KPRC-TV, a Houston-based television news station, the other student offered Isaac Hernandez’s daughter and other students cupcakes to celebrate her birthday on Thursday.

But, according to the station, she and the other pupils were ill soon after eating the goodie and went to the nurse, who phoned Hernandez.

Her father, according to her family, prepared the cupcakes, according to KPRC. She is accused of telling her classmates that the cupcakes were “not from the grocery shop.” From the nurse’s office, Hernandez’s daughter texted her family, writing: “Could you please inform Daddy that he needs to hurry? I’m about to pass out, “According to KPRC,

According to the TV station, she felt disoriented and as if she “was in a dream and just wanted to wake up.”

According to the station, her father recognized what had happened when he arrived at the school and seen her pacing back and forth with her eyes wide open.

“When I look at her, she has a serious expression on her face. And I’m aware that she’s as high as a kite “Hernandez remarked.

Her family transported her to a nearby hospital for a drug test. “I just needed to know what it was,” Hernandez told the news channel. She eventually tested positive for THC. The family requested that the school conduct an investigation.

According to KPRC, the event is still being investigated by the Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District. Nonetheless, the family believes the school should have done more to prevent the incident.

Ofelia Motta, the student’s grandmother, said KPRC, “Aren’t y’all paying attention to what the kids brought, and what they’re all sharing?” “This could have been a life or death situation.” In recent months, edible marijuana items have made their way into other campuses. According to WUSA-TV, a local station, a group of primary school pupils in Maryland ate THC-laced candy in November. Officials were unsure if they were aware of what they were ingesting.

A South Carolina school district fired a teacher in October after she allegedly included edibles in a gift box for children. One of the “Stoney Patch Kids” goods was purportedly taken by a student. The teacher advised him to change his mind. This is a condensed version of the information.