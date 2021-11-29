After easyJet cancelled her trip, her mother was left stranded at a “cold” Liverpool Airport.

A mother alleges she and 155 other travellers were delayed at Liverpool John Lennon Airport overnight in “freezing” circumstances.

Jodie McGeown, 34, was flying back to Belfast on Sunday after visiting Liverpool to see a friend for her birthday.

The mother of three first stated that everything was good and that her easyJet flight was not delayed, but this suddenly changed.

“My flight was supposed to be 8.20pm, it’s a 30 minute flight,” Jodie told The Washington Newsday. I arrived on time, everything was in order, and everything was fine.

“I proceeded to the departure lounge after clearing security. Everything was perfect prior to the trip; there was no board delay or anything.

“We waited for around an hour to an hour and a half to board the airplane.”

“It was pushed back on the app to 9 p.m., then pushed again until 10 p.m., so a couple folks went back into departures, had a drink, and came back.”

“We were all thinking, ‘What the hell is going on?'” says one of the participants. We need to get home since we have people waiting to pick us up.” According to Jodie, an easyJet employee informed the passenger that they were experiencing “technical difficulties,” but that customers were eventually able to board the plane.

“They relocated us down to a different gate and then placed us on the plane around 11.30pm – 156 passengers on the plane,” she claimed.

“At this point, everyone was seething,” Jodie claims, adding that passengers had to wait three hours on the plane.

The passengers were eventually told they wouldn’t be able to travel at 1.30 a.m., according to the mother of three.

She alleges that after interacting with an easyJet employee, passengers were told that there was nothing else the airline could do and that they would have to wait at the check-in area because departures had closed.

“Everyone was fatigued at this point; we hadn’t eaten or drank,” Jodie explained.

Jodie alleges she inquired about the passengers being placed in a hotel, but was informed there were “no hotels left.”

