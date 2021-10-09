After earning the accolade, Everton midfielder Andros Townsend makes a ‘incredible’ Premier League record.

Andros Townsend has become the first player in Premier League history to win the Goal of the Month award three times.

The 30-year-old was honored for his long-range shot in Everton’s 3-1 victory over Burnley in September, which left opposing goalkeeper Nick Pope helpless.

Townsend’s goal was recognized as the highlight performance in September’s eight-goal shortlist, with the winner determined by a combination of fan votes and expert recommendations.

His last two Goal of the Month accolades came at Crystal Palace, the first in March 2017 for a magnificent solo effort against West Bromwich Albion and the second in December 2018 with a sumptuous volley against Manchester City.

“I didn’t know that!” Townsend exclaimed, referring to his achievement of being the first three-time recipient of the Goal of the Month award. That’s incredible.

“I can shoot comfortably with both my left and right feet thanks to the technique I’ve developed off both feet. I’m not frightened to take a shot or to miss it.

“It’s fantastic to be scoring goals again, and may it continue for a long time.”

Townsend revealed the source of inspiration for his Burnley blockbuster, revealing that a video provided to him by his mother prior to kick-off served as an unexpected source of motivation.

“It had been a long time since I had scored from outside the box.” “Then, all of a sudden, I get a compilation of my goals – a number of them from outside the box – and I score a cracker within a few days,” he told evertonfc.com.

“That self-assurance, belief, and visualization… It has to have something to do with what happened against Burnley.”