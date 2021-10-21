After drugs were delivered to the wrong address, a man who used a delivery service for meth was arrested.

When a parcel is delivered to the wrong address, it might be inconvenient—but for one guy in Singapore, a courier’s error has cost him his freedom.

Marvin Chew Xuan Han, 37, was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday, according to the Singapore-based news site TODAY. Han, a volleyball coach, pled guilty to charges stemming from a botched drug deal. Han attempted to transfer methamphetamine to a buddy via an app-based courier service, but he was arrested after the delivery person accidentally delivered the package to an adjacent apartment.

The situation is distinctly modern: according to an INTERPOL study from 2020, the use of delivery services to transfer pharmaceuticals was on the rise, which they linked to the COVID-19 epidemic. “Police in Ireland, Malaysia, Spain, and the United Kingdom identified delivery drivers smuggling substances such as cocaine, marijuana, ketamine, and ecstasy,” the agency added. They stated that “countrywide lockdowns have substantially raised demand for home-delivered food,” and that “delivery vans are a familiar sight on normally desolate streets.” “Delivery riders may be ignorant or participating in drug trafficking.” In the case of Han’s occurrence in May of last year, the latter appears to have been the case. According to The Straits Times, Han sent a package containing methamphetamine to a friend’s house using the app-based service Lalamove, which connects customers with on-demand delivery drivers.

The strategy backfired when the Lalamove courier delivered the item to the incorrect apartment, where it was accepted by a woman who lived there. After discovering that the box appeared odd, she reportedly called the cops.

Joo Jian Beng, 35, the intended recipient, had arranged for the narcotics to be collected from Han via Lalamove and delivered to his fifth-floor flat. Han handed the narcotics-filled package to the delivery man, along with a $12 tip for the job well done.

The parcel, however, was nowhere to be seen when Beng received an SMS from Lalamove later that night confirming the successful delivery.

According to The Straits Times, Beng contacted the delivery person, who conceded that the box may have been delivered to a sixth-floor residence by mistake. He then proceeded to his apartment. This is a condensed version of the information.