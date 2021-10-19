After drug and noise complaints, the restaurant’s alcohol license is in jeopardy.

Residents complained about drug, noise, and stench issues at a restaurant in Wirral, and the establishment’s alcohol license could be revoked.

On Monday through Saturday, Freddie’s Bar on Stanley Road in New Ferry is authorized to operate as a restaurant and sell alcohol between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., and between midday and 10.30 p.m. on Sundays.

However, at a Wirral Council Licensing Panel meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. at New Brighton’s Floral Pavilion, that privilege might be revoked.

The three-member panel has a number of alternatives for dealing with issues presented by locals, including modifying the conditions of the current alcohol license or eliminating it outright.

Customers of the facilities have complained about anti-social behavior, as well as public disturbance and concerns for public safety, prompting the review.

Twelve residents responded in support of the review, while one wrote to argue that Freddie’s Bar was not compromising the licensing goals.

The review was also discussed by the council’s licensing authority.

Residents have complained about anti-social behavior, noise disturbance, and drug usage, which they believe are linked to Freddie’s Bar, according to the body.

Cooking odours, light nuisance, and noise nuisance have all been reported to Wirral Council’s environmental health division.

While the local government’s planning department stated that the establishment is licensed to operate as a restaurant, local locals have stated that Freddie’s Bar is more of a bar than a restaurant.