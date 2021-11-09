After dropping the kids off at school, the father stabs his wife in the neck.

As she sat at her workstation, a chef approached her and stabbed her in the neck.

Leslie Marshall’s savage attack on his wife Amanda included a knife wound “one or two centimetres” close from her heart, immediately after he had taken their children to school.

She only managed to escape after a frenzied struggle with her husband, which ended with her escaping through the back garden and scrambling over the fence.

The 51-year-old father of four allegedly assaulted his wife on June 25, the morning after she ended their marriage due to his gambling addiction, which had put the family in financial distress.

Their property on Virginia Street in Southport had been remortgaged several times, and the family was in debt as a result of his addiction, which had resulted in the loss of tens of thousands of pounds, according to the court.

Leslie Marshall worked as a chef for a care firm, and Amanda was the major breadwinner through her position as a personal injury claims advisor.

Marshall and his wife had clashed on the evening of June 24 this year when his wife suspected that he had gambled away a large portion of his lately earned income.

He usually gave her half of this to help the family pay off his bills, but he said he only had pennies in his account.

Mrs Marshall, who had been married to her husband for more than 25 years, requested a divorce during the ensuing squabble.

According to the court, he awakened the next morning and drove their children to school before returning home. Despite his assurances that things had changed, she stated that she still wanted to divorce him.

But, shortly after 9 a.m., as Mrs Marshall began her work from home, Marshall unwrapped his chef’s knife, stepped over to her workstation, and stabbed her in the neck.

The lady looked up at her husband and said, “Les, what are you doing?” before trying to call for help, according to prosecutor Ben Jones.

As she tried to flee the room, Marshall seized her phone and blocked her route, stabbed her four more times across her upper torso.

