After dropping her son off after work, she was enraged by parents’ comments on the playground.

After overhearing other parents make fun of her appearance, a mother who works late at a factory before dropping her child off at school became enraged.

According to the Mirror, the hardworking mother couldn’t believe it when she overheard a fellow parent say that she “stinks” when they were standing on the playground.

She frequently doesn’t have time to change because she works a 12-hour job cleaning machines before dropping her son off at school.

Police close an industrial complex following a ‘explosion,’ with live updates.

“When I do the school run, I wear the same clothes because I work 12 hour nights 8-8 and my son begins school at 8.45,” she revealed on Mumsnet.

“I wear the same clothing to work since I work in a factory and don’t want to destroy my nice clothes,” she says.

“I was waiting with some other parents for the teacher to open the door the other day when I overheard one of the parents comment to the other that I stink. This irritated me, but I said nothing.

“The aspect that irritates me is that these women don’t work. They drop their kids off at school and then what? They have no idea I just worked a 12-hour shift and how hard my husband and I work to afford the amenities we enjoy.

“I don’t want my son to be teased at school because his parents think I stink. It irritates me to no end. I can’t change after work since I don’t have time.”

“I clean the machinery at a meat factory, and it takes more than wet wipes to get them clean,” she continued. I don’t want him to be singled out as a result of that.

“At work, I wear overalls, but the stench mostly persists due to what I’ve been doing. There is no blood or anything on my clothes; I am cleaning cooked meat.”

“Wow!” exclaimed one mother. That’s terrible. They are wonderful role models for their children. I’d be enraged but also hurt, and if you weren’t already there, it’d send you straight back to the playground, wouldn’t it?”

“The other parents are jerks,” said another. Please disregard them if they have children that are as delightful.” “The summary comes to an end.”