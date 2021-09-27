After dropping 100 wraps of cocaine and heroin, a man assaulted a police officer.

At around 4.40pm on Sunday, September 26, officers on patrol on Fernhill Road noticed three individuals “behaving suspiciously” on Fernhill Mews.

After noticing the authorities, the group of males fled the scene, leaving an electric bike behind.

During the pursuit, an officer noticed one of the men drop a bundle on the ground that contained around 100 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Officers searched the neighborhood and discovered a male in Kings Gardens who tried to flee police “forcefully.”

Officers pursued the suspect in the park and apprehended him after a brief fight.

A 21-year-old Bootle man was detained on suspicion of stealing a pedal cycle, assaulting an emergency responder, and obstructing a stop and search.

Officers detained the individual for questioning, and he has since been released under investigation.

“This arrest demonstrates the risks our police take every day to keep our streets and citizens safe from violence, drugs, and crime,” said Inspector Andrew Minnery.

“Thankfully, our officers discovered a considerable amount of Class A drugs that could have resulted in terrible casualties and misery in our community.

“If you believe someone is using or supplying drugs near where you live, please call us so we can continue to take similar action and prevent the spread of illegal narcotics that could threaten our officers and others in your area.”

If you have any suspicions that drugs are being stored or supplied in your neighborhood, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’ If a crime is in progress, dial 999.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.