After driving the wrong way down the highway for kilometers, a 78-year-old pensioner was ‘stingered.’

After police used a stinger to burst the tyres of a 78-year-old man travelling the wrong way down a highway, the pursuit came to a stop.

On Saturday (September 11), the pensioner’s automobile was detected traveling the wrong way along the M6 between Lancaster and Wigan.

Patrols attempted to stop the vehicle at junction 33, but the driver managed to evade “tactical contact,” according to North West Motorway Police.

As a man is led out of a hotel in handcuffs, there is’mayhem’ in the city center.

Two tactical operations teams, armed officers, and motorway and Merseyside Traffic Police were among the forces participating in the chase.

After the driver eluded the first effort to bring his vehicle to a halt, authorities used a stinger at Junction 28 to ultimately bring the vehicle to a halt.

A 78-year-old Truro man was detained.

“On 11/09/21 this car [circled in main image]was reported traveling the wrong way on the M6 from Jct 34,” a North West Motorway Police spokeswoman wrote on the force’s Facebook page.

“Patrols intercepted at Jct 33, but tactical conflict was avoided. The Stinger was activated at Jct 28 and then at Jct 27, bringing the car to a halt.

“A 78-year-old Truro man has been arrested.

“It was unquestionably all hands on deck to bring this vehicle to a halt before it caused a severe collision.

“The safe conclusion was reached thanks to the combined team work of #T1TacOps, #T3Tacops @lancsarv Lancashire Police Dog Unit Highways England: North-West NW Motorway Police & @merpoltraffic.”