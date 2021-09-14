After driving naked through seven toll booths, a Florida man was arrested for indecent exposure.

A Florida man has been charged with repeatedly exposing himself while passing through seven toll booths across the Sunshine State.

Mark Fillyaw, 41, of St. Cloud, Florida, was arrested on seven counts of sexual organ exposure on Monday. Fillyaw exposed himself seven times between August 29 and September 5 as he entered the pay lanes at toll plazas, according to Florida Highway troopers.

According to the arrest record, toll workers told police that Fillyaw was naked and “showing his privates.” Fillyaw was identified by comparing photos and surveillance footage.

A number of incidences involving Florida residents exposing themselves in public areas have occurred in recent months.

A Florida lady was arrested on August 16 for reportedly appearing naked during a video visit with her imprisoned lover.

Danielle Ferrero, 38, flew from Florida to the Charlotte County jail for a virtual video visit with her lover, Cody Thomas, 25.

Ferrero allegedly displayed her breasts and forced herself to climax while seeing Thomas. Ferrero showed her breast once again before the video contact was terminated by the jail authority.

According to the police arrest report, “during their visit, they constantly spoke in an obscene manner, speaking about sex, genital organs, and sexual activities.” “[She] regularly flaunted and stroked her breasts, covered, revealing her revealing clothing, calling her outfit naughty.”

Ferrero was accused with making sexual parts visible in a public area.

On August 2, a Florida lady was detained while traveling out of South Dakota for exposing herself to other passengers on her aircraft and kicking a police officer.

Officers asked Mistie Justice Watkins, 41, of Daytona, Florida, to stop being “loud and disruptive” or she would be taken off the plane, according to a news release issued to This website by the Rapid City Police Department.

“She indecently exposed herself to other passengers on the plane at one point while exiting the aircraft,” according to the announcement.

The release added, “She was escorted off the plane and advised she was under arrest.” “As she was being taken through the airport, the officer noticed a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person.

“She tried to pull away from the officer at one point. This is a condensed version of the information.